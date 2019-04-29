× Missouri man dies after fishing boats capsize during snowstorm

HELENA, Mont. — A Missouri man died and five people were treated for hypothermia after two fishing boats capsized at the Gates of the Mountains marina during a snowstorm.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Capt. Alan Hughes said six people were in the water clinging to boats Sunday morning when rescue teams responded to Upper Holter Lake about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Helena.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says 63-year-old Craig Bristle of Pacific, Missouri, died. Pacific is approximately 35 miles outside of St. Louis. An autopsy was planned. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Dutton says the anglers were in two boats with fishing guides when strong winds caused one to capsize. A second group tried to help and their boat capsized, too.

Officials say another fishing party had to be rescued after grounding their boat on the Missouri River, south of the marina.