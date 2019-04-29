Mom pays it forward to therapists who helped young son with autism speak clearly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Therapists at the Bridge Clinic for Autism at the University of Kansas Medical Center helped a 3-year-old speak for the first time, and to say, "thank you," his mother nominated them for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award, which comes with $400 cash.

Brooke Andrews said thanks to the therapists, she can finally understand what her young son is trying to tell her.

"It’s so hard to try and get them to talk to you, and they have just done so much working with him," Andrews said.

The therapists at the center were moved to tears when presented with the award.

