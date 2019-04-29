Motorcyclist killed in crash near Sedalia

Posted 4:59 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, April 29, 2019

SEDALIA, Mo. — A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Sedalia, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 1:45 p.m. on U.S. 50 eastbound, about a quarter of a mile west of Sedalia.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and overturned. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Casey L. Allred, of Sedalia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

