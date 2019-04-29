Officials identify man whose body was pulled from Hideaway Lake in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — Officials in Caldwell County, Missouri, have identified the body that was pulled from Hideaway Lake on Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has positively identified the deceased as 30-year-old Austin S. Kincade, from Rayville, Missouri.

The highway patrol said they were called to the lake at about 8:50 a.m. Friday at the request of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

Marine enforcement troopers recovered Kincade’s body, MSHP said.

The agency said its Division of Drug and Crime Control investigators are leading the investigation; an autopsy is pending.

Hideaway Lake is off Highway 13, south of Highway 116 near Polo. Caldwell County is northeast of Kansas City.