One person seriously injured in shooting in Lee’s Summit near NE Ridgeview and NE Chestnut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- One person has serious, but non life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Lee's Summit Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. along Northeast Ridgeview Drive near Northeast Chestnut Street.

A spokesperson for the Lee's Summit School District told FOX4 that the nearby schools on Colbern Road, Underwood Elementary and Bernard Campbell Middle were on restrictive movement and restrictive entry as a precaution. That has since been lifted.

Chis Depue, who is a spokesperson for the Lee's Summit Police Department, said when they first responded to the scene, they didn't initially know where the suspect was.

"We knew there was a shooting," Depue said. "We knew we had two different houses. Our victim had run to another address here that is behind me."

He added that police now have a "good idea" of where the suspect is. He did not say whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Investigators are also still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.