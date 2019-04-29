Private property experts voice concerns over proposed Hyperloop in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After a whirlwind week meeting with business leaders across Missouri and receiving high praise from state leaders, Virgin Hyperloop One's CEO injected a big dose of enthusiasm for the proposed Hyperloop project that would link Kansas City and St. Louis.

But now some personal property advocates are asking everyone to pump the brakes, for just a moment.

“Are we going to need to be taking property away from people? And if so, they need to be treated right,” said Melissa Sherman, an attorney with Spencer Fane.

Sherman specializes in eminent domain cases.

“So when I hear about the Hyperloop, I start thinking about: How are property owners going to be affected? And how, logistically, is this actually going to get built?” she said.

The Hyperloop promises to carry passengers from Kansas City to St. Louis in 30 minutes at speeds of 600 mph.

While visiting Kansas City last week, Hyperloop CEO Jay Walder said 65% of the right-of-way for the 250-mile route would run along the I-70 corridor, controlled by MODOT, implying potential land disputes for the project would be minimal.

“From my perspective, with the kinds of projects I’ve seen before, I’ve never seen anything start from that kind of place,” Walder said.

But it’s the 35% of the proposed route that is not along the I-70 corridor that concerns Sherman.

The feasibility study conducted by Black & Veatch suggested the passenger portals, to board the Hyperloop, could be at locations like the Kansas City riverfront or close to the stadiums at the Truman Sports Complex.

Sherman is pushing to make sure landowners away from I-70, on ancillary parts of the Hyperloop, are considered and treated fairly if the project moves forward.

“The decision-makers who decide whether this project moves forward or not,” Sherman said, “they need to think about that. And if it does move forward, as I said, those people need to be treated fairly.”