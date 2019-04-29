Property dispute leads to shooting near 51st and Lamar in Mission

MISSION, Kan. — Mission police say a fight over property led to a shooting near 51st and Lamar Monday afternoon.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the area on a reported shooting.

A man inside the apartment told police that another man had come to his apartment with a baseball bat in a dispute over property. The man inside the apartment shot the man who showed up with the bat, according to investigators.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.