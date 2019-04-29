Roof torn from Lutheran church in Kansas by severe spring storm

PAOLA, Kan. — A church lays in tatters after a spring storm left the building and the surrounding property in disrepair.

A Facebook video posted on April 29 by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office shows heavy damage done to Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Miami County. Half of the roof appears to have been torn off the main structure. As the camera pans down, you can see the part of the roof that came off laying in the grass.

The flagpole also is bent, the church sign lays in pieces and tombstones are uprooted.

“Quite a mess here,” one man says in the video.

“Yes, it really is,” another man replies.

Miami County Sheriff Frank Kelly told FOX4 that the damage appears to extend for several miles.

“There’s damage that’s across the street that was done to a home… and then further on past that property, there are some power lines down,” Kelly said.

Kelly said they were under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time of the incident. He said he’s working to gather more information from the National Weather Service.

No one was in the church at the time of the incident. Kelly said the house across the street was occupied, but no one appears to have been injured at this time.