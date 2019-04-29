× Two Sugar Creek schools briefly locked down while police investigated shooting

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — Two elementary schools in Sugar Creek were placed in a brief lock down Monday morning after police responded to a report of someone firing a weapon in the area of Mallinson and Charlotte.

Shortly after 11 a.m. police were called to the area to search for a suspect vehicle connected to a shooting. Police requested that both Sugar Creek Elementary and Abraham Mallinson Elementary go on lock down as a precaution while they searched the area for the suspects. Officers quickly found the vehicle and took two suspects into custody without issue.

According to the Independence School District, the lock down lasted about five minutes and resumed regular activities once the incident was over.

Sugar Creek police say they’re continuing to investigate.