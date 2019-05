OLATHE, Kan. — One person has died after a crash on southbound I-35 near 151st Street, according to Olathe police.

Officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a single vehicle left the road and hit a sign pole.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.