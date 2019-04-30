Stay Weather Aware Tuesday

1 person shot and killed near 40th and Blue Ridge Cutoff

Posted 7:18 pm, April 30, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City.

The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. near 40th and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Police said one man is in custody.

The name of victim has not been released at this time.

Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.