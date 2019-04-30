1 person shot and killed near 40th and Blue Ridge Cutoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City.

The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. near 40th and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Police said one man is in custody.

The name of victim has not been released at this time.

Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.