3 people killed in rollover crash in Ray County

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — Three people died in a fiery crash in Ray County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol and the Ray County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rollover crash near Route D east of route C, near Lawson, shortly before 4:30 p.m.

After the vehicle flipped over, it caught on fire, killing all three people inside.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Highway Patrol says investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

At approx 4:19 pm we were notified of a roll over crash on RT D e/of RT C in Ray County. The vehicle caught on fire and 3 occupants were killed as a result of the crash. The investigation continues. #TrafficCrash #OneIsTooMany #DriveSafe — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 1, 2019