× Chiefs to sign former RB Jamaal Charles to one-day contract so he can retire as a Chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to sign running back Jamaal Charles to a one-day contract so he can retire from the NFL in red as a Chief.

FOX4’s Rob Collins confirmed the longtime Chief is ready to hang up his cleats in the near future.

Charles began his professional career in Kansas City when the Chiefs picked him up in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He was the 73rd overall pick.

The four-time Pro Bowl running back is the team’s all-time rushing leader with 7,260 yards in his career with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs released Charles in February of 2017. Charles tore his ACL in week 5 of the 2015 season and struggled to fully recover during the 2016 season. Overall, he carried the ball 12 times that season for 40 yards in three games and scored one touchdown.

After leaving Kansas City, Charles played the 2017 season in Denver with the Broncos. Then he played the 2018 season in Jacksonville with the Jaguars.