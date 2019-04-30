Concrete worker injured when thief takes off in his truck that was connected to saw

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Precision Concrete worker was injured Tuesday when someone stole their truck from in front of the former McCoy's Public House in Westport.

Police on the scene said the worker was using a saw that was attached to the truck by a hose when the suspect stole the truck. The thief's actions twisted the saw and cut the worker's hand.

Kansas City police said they used GPS tracking and saw the thief drove the truck into Kansas.

KCMO police are working with Kansas law enforcement to continuing tracking the truck.

