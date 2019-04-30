During a day of heavy rain in KC, raging Indian Creek draws crowds and concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fast moving water in south Kansas City captured the attention of many people all day Tuesday.

Indian Creek, near 103rd and State Line Road, turned into somewhat of a tourist attraction as crowds of curious onlookers snapped pictures of the raging water.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be this insane,” Leila Alpural said.

“It looks ferocious. I wouldn’t want to be in it, that’s for sure,” Matt Sevart added.

Sevart does his grocery shopping in the area and wanted to show his two sons how high and fast the water was moving.

“They know what this normally looks like, so I told them when I picked them up for school if they wanted to see what’s happening here with all this rain,” he said.

Mari Carson, who drives by the creek every day on her way home, said the creek could be a lot worse. The area was hit hard by flash flooding in 2017.

“This is kind of mild, but I’ll probably have to take a different route to work tomorrow,” Carson said.

She stopped by the water’s edge to snap a picture to ease her daughter’s mind.

“My daughter lives in Florida and she was concerned about me because of the rain and storms she heard on the news,” Carson said.

While much of Indian Creek is forecast to stay within its banks, the possibility of standing water on roads – not just in this area but across the metro – is real.

“The old adage of 'Turn around, don’t drown,' is never more prevalent than like in weather we’re having,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lowe said it only takes about 6 inches of water to move a car and 2 feet to sweep a vehicle away.

“It’s not worth the risk,” he said. “It’s not worth damaging your car, not worth risking yourself of being injured or killed in flood water.”

With more rain expected in the coming days, people who live and work near Indian Creek plan to stay vigilant.

“I think we’ll probably have to keep an eye on the weather and make sure we don’t drive into water,” Carson said.

Eighty-seven percent of people who died in flash flooding over the last four years were in vehicles, according to Missouri Public Safety.