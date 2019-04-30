Families frustrated with sinking grave markers, overgrown grass at KC cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sunken grave markers in Blue Ridge Lawn Cemetery are a source of frustration for people trying to honor their loves ones.

One woman said she even fell into a sunken grave while looking for a specific marker.

The cemetery's owner said the weather is to blame, but Margaret Weaver, who fell into one of voids created by a sunken marker Monday, said the cemetery was neglected for years.

"I don't think this is caused by just the rains right now or the snow that we got this year," Weaver said.

She went to the cemetery Monday with her friend Darlene White, who wanted to check on her family's graves.

"It's ridiculous," White said. "My cousin's grave is so far down that it comes up past my ankles, and my mom's grave is about to be the same way. And I don't understand why they can't even cut the grass."

Some of the sunken grave markers are covered with leaves and grass and very hard to see.

"I literally fell in a hole out here, and when I got up, I looked down and it was a man's marker," Weaver said. "And it had come up abut halfway between my ankle and my calf. I'm not a short person. There's no reason for the markers to be down that far. It seems like they could do something to maintain the cemetery."

FOX4 has reported on issues at Blue Ridge Lawn Cemetery in the past. Comments on the cemetery's Facebook page also express frustration.

On Tuesday, we got a hold of the owner, Bill Enloe, who acknowledged the sinking grave markers. Enloe attributes it to the harsh winter and recent rain. He said they'll take care of the sinking and the tall grass, but can't do anything until it stops raining.

Enloe said he hopes to get it done before Mother's Day and Memorial Day and said the mowers are ready to go. According to Enloe, some of the sunken graves have been fixed already.

Weaver wants to see more action.

"That's their final resting place and they need -- even though they're gone, their graves need to be treated with respect and dignity," she said.