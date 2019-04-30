Feds: KC couple made up attempted rape story to cover up fatal shooting during drug deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man and woman are behind bars after federal investigators say they were involved in a fatal shooting over a drug deal, a fact they tried to hide by telling investigators that the victim had tried to rape the woman.

Orval Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to three counts of distributing cocaine, one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, one count of cocaine possession with the intent to distribute and one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

Latasha Alexander, 27, was sentenced in federal court in a separate hearing Tuesday to eight months in prison without parole. She pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony.

According to court documents, Alexander falsely claimed the victim came to her home on March 9, 2017 to smoke marijuana and tried to rape her. She claimed the victim tried to rob her and she shot and killed him in self defense. Investigators believed the lie until Johnson bragged about the killing to an undercover detective. Alexander later admitted that she lied about the attempted rape in order to hide the fact that Johnson had been selling drugs. Under federal law, Johnson faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison without parole, up to a maximum sentence of life in prison.