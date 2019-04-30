Grieving KC family pleads for help finding killer sought in daughter’s murder in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro father says his world has shattered after the untimely death of his 25-year-old daughter.

Police in Waterloo, Iowa said Micalla Rettinger, a native of Kansas City, was driving with her boyfriend, Adam Kimball, during the weekend when a single round of ammunition broke through their car's window and struck them both. Kimball is expected to recover.

On Tuesday, Rettinger's family demanded answers as to who killed their daughter.

Dr. Steve Rettinger, Micalla's father, condemned this as a senseless act of violence.

Micalla Rettinger, a graduate of Park Hill High School, was a popular softball player and college athlete at the University of Northern Iowa. UNI's athletic department said Micalla Rettinger had been a four-year starter as an all-Missouri Valley Conference center-fielder.

"This is a time of acute pain and confusion mixed in with grief and mourning," Rettinger said. "It was terrible. It was shocking. It knocked the wind out of me."

On Sunday afternoon, police informed Micalla's mother, Steve's former wife, that Micalla had been shot. Rettinger and Kimball were leaving a restaurant where they were co-workers around 2:30 a.m. Waterloo Police aren't ruling out the possibility that a hunter was behind the gunshot that rang out that night.

Rettinger said he's speaking to FOX4 in hopes of urging the public to come forward with news that can help find the murderer.

"She was everybody's friend. She would give you the shirt off her back if she thought you needed it," Rettinger told FOX4.

Micalla's remains are still with a local coroner in Iowa. Cedar Valley Crimestoppers is offering a $7,000 cash reward to anyone providing information that leads to an arrest in her murder case.

"If there's anyone in that vicinity who might have been shooting a gun off at 2:30 a.m. in the morning, that would be helpful," Rettinger said.

Dr. Philip Martin, a business partner to Dr. Rettinger, is also a close friend to the Rettinger family. In the past, he's also been Micalla's personal doctor. He said she was in excellent health, and everyone's in a state of anguish over her loss.

"It hit me like a ton of bricks," Martin said. "Anybody who knows anything ought to speak up. Nobody in their right mind would be out in the woods shooting a rifle at 2:30 a.m. in the morning. It's not made to happen that way."

Micalla's stepmother, Kelly Rettinger, said funeral arrangements are ready. Visitation for Micalla will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kansas. Her funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, also in Lenexa, with burial following after.