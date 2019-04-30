Hero pilot who landed plane after engine exploded to speak at MNU graduation

OLATHE, Kan. — A Southwest Airlines pilot who landed a plane after the engine exploded is set to speak at the commencement ceremony for MidAmerica Nazarene University.

The University announced Tuesday that Tammie Jo Shults will speak at the ceremony on May 4.

Shults was called a hero after she landed a Southwest Airlines flight 1380 on April 17, 2018, after the plane had an engine explode midflight.

About 20 minutes after the flight departed from New York, passengers say they heard what sounded like explosions. Debris from an engine failure broke open a plane window. And what was most dire was a female passenger being sucked into the hole where the window had been.

One passenger was killed and a handful of others suffered minor injuries, but Shults was able to safely land the plane in Philadelphia.

Shults graduated from MNU in 1983 and went on to become one of the first female fighter pilots in the U.S. Navy.

Her book “Nerves of Steel” is available on Oct 8, 2019.

You can learn more about the commencement ceremony on MidAmerica Nazarene University’s website.