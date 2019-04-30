Kansas’ female high school wrestlers to get their own state tournament

SALINA, Kan. — Kansas will host its first state-sanctioned high school wrestling tournament for girls only next year.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas State High School Activities Association board voted Friday to add girls wrestling to its competitions.

The association’s executive director, Bill Faflick, said the first girls state wrestling tournament will be held in Salina on Feb. 27, 2020.

High school girls are already allowed to wrestle, but they’ve had to join boys’ teams. More than 375 high school girls wrestled on boys’ teams across Kansas this winter.

The change means that boys and girls will still meet during the regular season, but they must participate in their respective regional and state tournaments.

Faflick says they hope the decision leads to more female participation in high school wrestling across Kansas.

