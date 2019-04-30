Karli Ritter’s favorite morel mushroom recipes

KC Strips with morel-marsala sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 cup fresh morels, or rehydrated dried morels
- ½ cup beef stock
- 2 eight ounce KC Strip steaks
- 2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) butter, divided
- 3/4 cup green onions, sliced thin
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, chopped
- ¼ cup Marsala
Directions:
- If using dried morels, Add enough hot water to cover in a small bowl; let soak until soft, about 20 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup soaking liquid. Cut morels in half if large.
- Next, season Strip steaks with Kosher or se salt and coarse pepper. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add steaks and cook to desired doneness, about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer steaks to plates.
- Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter to skillet; add morels and green onions and sauté until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cream, 1 tablespoon tarragon, Marsala, and reserved 1/2 cup morel soaking liquid or beef broth; simmer and thicken with roux or cornstarch to light sauce consistency. Season with salt and pepper. Serve sauce with steaks, sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon tarragon, and serve.
Gnocchi with morels and asparagus
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch asparagus, bases trimmed off
- Kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more
- ¼ pound fresh morel mushrooms, cut in half lengthwise
- 1 small shallot, finely chopped
- 1 cup shelled fresh peas (from about 1 lb. pods) or frozen peas, thawed
- ¼ cup (½ stick) unsalted butter
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Chopped fresh chives,
- finely grated Parmesan
- 1 lb Gnocchi Pasta
Directions:
- Slice asparagus on the diagonal into bite-size pieces, leaving tips intact.
- In a pot of boiling water seasoned with a bit of salt, Cook Gnocchi until doubled in size, about 3-5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer gnocchi to a lightly oiled baking sheet. Reserve ¼ cup cooking liquid.
- Heat 2 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook morels, tossing occasionally, until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add shallot and cook, tossing occasionally, until shallot and morels are soft, about 2 minutes; set aside.
- Add gnocchi, asparagus, peas, butter, and reserved cooking liquid to skillet with morels. Cook, tossing gently, until vegetables are warm and sauce has thickened slightly, about 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Serve topped with chives, Parmesan, and lemon zest (optional).