KCMO lawmaker resigns amidst harassment allegations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A South Kansas City lawmaker has resigned after allegations surfaced about sexual harassment involving a staffer.

MO Rep. DaRon McGee (D-Kansas City) submitted a brief letter to Missouri’s House speaker Monday night:

I have accepted an employment position in Kansas City, Missouri which will, unfortunately, cause me to return to

my district full-time as of May 3, 2019. As such, pursuant to RSMo. 21.090, I regrettably submit my resignation as

District 36 State Representative as of Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. It has been an honor to serve.

The same day, the Missouri House Ethics committee released their findings in an investigation into McGee. The committee received a series of text messages between 2017-2018 between McGee and a House employee as part of their investigation, and conducted interviews with the employee and McGee.

A report by the Ethics committee says:

a) The Respondent (McGee) made repeated communications to the Employee over the course of at least ten months that

were attempts to engage in an amorous relationship;

b) There is no evidence that the Respondent and the Employee actually engaged in an amorous relationship;

c) The attempts were not welcomed by the Employee; and

d) Respondent thereafter took actions which resulted in the termination of the employment of the Employee.

The committee had recommended McGee resign from his committee assignments, as well as his position of Assistant Minority Floor Leader. The committee also recommended McGee repay the House approximately $7,400 to cover the costs of the investigation. The committee also concluded that McGee had repeatedly delayed and obstructed the investigation.

FOX4 will have more on this story as it develops.