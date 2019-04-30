Paul Rudd has Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que flown to him in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Actor Paul Rudd is a big fan of Kansas City barbecue, particularly one item at Joe’s Kansas City.

The Kansas City area native said that he has the Z-Man sandwich from Joe’s Kansas City flown to his home in New York City every year for a fantasy football draft that he hosts.

The Joe's Kansas City specialty normally requires you to wait in a long line.

Rudd said there are different places in Kansas City that do different things but he really craves that Z-Man sandwich.

“I go back to Kansas City with my kids, which is often, we are always getting barbecue,” Rudd told MSN. “I was just back there and I think we had barbecue for about four days in a row.”

According to Rudd, the restaurant sends him the brisket, the buns and the onion rings. Rudd said he then heats it up and assembles it.

Rudd stars as Scott Lang or Ant-Man in Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” which made an estimated $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office for its opening. It is the only film in history to cross the $1 billion mark for its debut.