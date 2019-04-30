Police identify woman killed in head-on crash near Lake Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Police have now identified the woman killed in a head-on crash near Lake Olathe.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Monday at West Dennis Avenue and South Ward Cliff Drive.

According to police, witnesses said a SUV crossed the center line and hit another SUV head-on.

One driver was a 17-year-old boy. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The other driver, identified as 34-year-old Ashley Veach, of Olathe, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

A 5-year-old passenger in Veach’s SUV was not injured.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video