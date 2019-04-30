Police looking for 18-year-old Lee’s Summit man charged in recent shooting

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are looking for an 18-year-old Lee’s Summit man who faces charges related to a shooting that seriously injured another person Monday morning.

Derrick C. Davis is being charged with one count of first degree assault and one count of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $20,000.

Police said Davis remains at large. Anyone with information is aked to call the Lee’s Summit Police Department or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Monday along Northeast Ridgeview Drive near Northeast Chestnut Street. Police said the victim had serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

