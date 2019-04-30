Rain and rising water cause concern for businesses in Argentine neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Many in the metro are bracing for flooding following lots of rain Tuesday. Especially areas that are prone to high water. Business owners in the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas say it's a deja vu nightmare.

"Here we go again," Terry's Hauling Supervisor Brian Terry said.

Terry said his business lives at the bottom of the hill in Argentine, which he said it is prone to flooding.

"I guess just gotten used to it over the years. It's always been that way."

He knows the drill. Squeegee and sometimes sump pump, if it rains the entire day.

"We're lower than the street so we get a lot of water in the building because they keep building the streets up," Terry said. "Anytime we get this kind of water we just try to get rid of it."

The office used to be in the garage. Terry moved it to a building further back from the street and built it up because it would always flood.

"I mean really there ain't a whole lot you can do," Terry said. "Really the drain system can't keep up."

Just a block over at Christy's Racing an employee says a couple new nearby storm drains makes all the difference.

"There's been times trash cans float down the street, you get kind of wet, but not bad." Donald Johnson said, "Not like it used to be."

Johnson said a couple years ago he worried about their race cars. Now, it's just a nuisance.

Terry said he'd like to see more storm drains on his street.

"'Cause there's only one on this corner and one on the next corner all the way up there," Terry said. "If they had a few more of them that might help."

Terry's father opened the garage in Argentine back in 1993. He said nothing compares to that spring. He remembers having to hang cars and equipment by chains to save them from the rising water.