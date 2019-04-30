× Royals’ Tuesday night game with Rays rained out; double-header scheduled for Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have postponed their game with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night due to expected heavy rain.

Now the teams will play a double-header on Wednesday, beginning at 12:15 p.m. The second game will start 45 minutes after the end of the first, meaning there now won’t be a game at 7:15 p.m.

The games will be single admission, the Royals said.

Fans with tickets to the original Wednesday night game can now get into both games with their ticket. But tickets for Tuesday night’s game aren’t valid for either of Wednesday’s games.

Fans who had a ticket for the rained-out Tuesday game can exchange their ticket for any 2019 regular season game. Those fans who want to go the double-header must exchange their ticket before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, fans with tickets to Wednesday night’s game who can’t make it to the game because of the time change will receive a ticket voucher via email for a future regular season game.

Read the Royals’ full ticket exchange policy here for when weather postpones games, and here’s a ticket policy specific to Tuesday and Wednesday’s games from the Royals.