Sick of running into the convenience store in the rain? QT might be able to help.

TULSA, Okla. -- QuikTrip is testing out a program that could put an end to the mad dash into the store when the weather won't cooperate.

The program would allow customers to call into the store directly from the pump - place an order for snacks or drinks - and have them delivered directly to the pump.

For safety reasons, credit cards are the only payment option - and the service is only being offered during daylight hours.

QuikTrip spokeperson Mike Thornbrugh says the company tried the service about 15 years ago, but it didn't catch on. But with curbside pickup becoming more popular, it's possible it could catch on this time.

Right now, the service is only being tested at select stores in Des Moines, Wichita, and Tulsa. If it's successful, it could roll out to other stores, including those in Kansas City.