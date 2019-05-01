26-year-old KC man charged in deadly shooting near 40th and Blue Ridge Cutoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man faces charges following the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old man Tuesday night near 40th and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Carl L. Farnsworth Jr., 26, faces charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a fire arm and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 for Farnsworth.

According to court documents, officers responded just before 7 p.m. Tuesday near 40th and Blue Ridge Cutoff on a reported shooting. When officers arrived on scene they located the victim, identified as Dwayne J. Sutton, of Kansas City, in a black Mitsubishi sedan, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Farnsworth was identified as a suspect and located at a nearby Burger King, where he was taken into custody.

A witness reported to police that she had picked up Sutton and Farnsworth from a motel. She said Farnsworth was acting “crazy” and “erratic” and “higher” than anyone she had ever seen.

Farnsworth was sitting in the front seat, with his back to the dashboard, saying someone had stolen his money, according to court documents. The witness then heard Sutton say that no one had taken his money and was attempting to calm Farnsworth down.

The witness said she turned up her radio in order to not hear Farnsworth talking. While in the area of I-435 and Eastwood Trafficway she felt a compression and her right ear began ringing. She looked in the rearview mirror and saw blood coming from Sutton’s face. She then looked at Farnsworth and saw him holding gun and waving it around.

The witness asked the suspect what happened to which he began yelling “He shot me in the back of the head first”. The witness immediately called 911 and drove to a gas station near 40th and Blue Ridge Cutoff, where Farnsworth gave her the firearm he had and she saw him run towards Burger King.

Court documents say there were no injuries to Farnsworth that matched those caused by being shot by Sutton, like he told the witness.

Detectives were not able to interview Farnsowrht due to his apparent intoxicated condition. A computer check showed that he is a convicted felon for possession of a controlled substance, where he entered a guilty plea in March 2016.

Anyone with additional information to the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.