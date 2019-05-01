29 tornadoes reported in Southern Plains, 7 in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There were 29 reported tornadoes Tuesday in the Southern Plains, seven in Missouri alone.

Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith said tornadoes were reported Tuesday near Wheaton, Thornfield, Miller and Stella in southwest Missouri.

Tornado reported in Ozark County, Missouri.

Preliminary reports indicate damage to roofs of homes and buildings, as well as several trees and power lines down. The damage even shut down Wheaton Schools for Wednesday.

There have been no reports of injuries. National weather service crews will be out today surveying the damage to confirm those touchdowns and to rate the tornadoes.

Storm damage in Wheaton, Missouri following the storms Tuesday, April 30.

