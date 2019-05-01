× “Don’t make the same mistake”: Kareem Hunt spends time outside of practice speaking with students, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fromer Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is on a mission to tell young men, “don’t make the same mistake I make,” News Herald is reporting.

According to the report, Hunt has been spending time outside of practice with the Cleveland Browns to travel to high schools in the Cleveland area and speak with young people.

Hunt retweeted photos Tuesday that are from a recent visit to Cleveland Heights High School. Teammate Pharaoh Brown joined him during his visit with the school’s football team.

The Chiefs cut Hunt in late November saying he was not honest with the organization after video was released of him striking a woman. The Browns then signed Hunt in February saying he deserved a second chance.

At the time Browns’ general manager John Dorsey issued the following statement:

“My relationship and interaction with Kareem since 2016 in college was an important part of this decision making process but we then did extensive due diligence with many individuals, including clinical professionals, to have a better understanding of the person he is today and whether it was prudent to sign him. There were two important factors: one is that Kareem took full responsibility for his egregious actions and showed true remorse and secondly, just as importantly, he is undergoing and is committed to necessary professional treatment and a plan that has been clearly laid out.” Dorsey worked as the Chiefs general manager from 2013 to 2016. Dorsey went on to say: “We fully understand and respect the complexity of questions and issues in signing a player with Kareem’s history and do not condone his actions. Given what we know about Kareem through our extensive research, we believe he deserves a second chance but certainly with the understanding that he has to go through critical and essential steps to become a performing member of this organization, aside from what the NFL determines from their ongoing investigation. We fully understand that Kareem is subject to discipline by the NFL. Here at the Browns, there is a detailed plan with expectations laid out that he understands and must follow, because any similar incident will not be tolerated. We will support Kareem through this process and utilize our resources, however permitted, to help him become successful on and off the field as long as he continues to show the commitment necessary to represent this organization.”

Hunt issued the following statement in February after the Browns announced the news that they had signed him:

“First off, I would like to once again apologize for my actions last year. What I did was wrong and inexcusable. That is not the man I was raised to be, and I’ve learned a great deal from that experience and certainly should have been more truthful about it after the fact. I’m extremely grateful that John Dorsey, Dee and Jimmy Haslam and the Cleveland Browns organization are granting me the opportunity to earn their trust and represent their organization in the best way possible on and off the field. I am committed to following the necessary steps to learn and to be a better and healthier person from this situation. I also understand the expectations that the Browns have clearly laid out and that I have to earn my way back to the NFL. I’m a work in progress as a person, but I’m committed to taking advantage of the support systems that I have in place to become the best and healthier version of myself.”

Hunt is currently serving an 8-game suspension. This will impact the first eight games of the 2019 season.

Today me and my teammates had got a chance to meet two great people on the field and off the field. I appreciate Pharoah Brown and @Kareemhunt7 for sharing words of encouragement that will make me strive to be a successful person in life. Bigger than Football🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HkfbQoYN0F — Jaylen Maxwell Benson (@benson_jaylen) April 30, 2019

Huge thanks to @BrownsYouthFB @BrownsGiveBack @Browns for visiting HEIGHTS and having @Kareemhunt7 and Pharoah Brown for being up front and real about their experience from high school until now. #Browns #NFL HEIGHTS FOOTBALL! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/aJont1Ji12 — Mac Stephens (@MacStephens) April 30, 2019