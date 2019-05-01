× Jackson County sheriff’s deputy charged in crash that left innocent driver critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy has been charged in an on-duty crash that left an innocent driver critically injured.

Sean Stoff has been charged with one count of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. The charge comes from a serious crash nearly one year ago while Stoff was assisting in a pursuit for a fleeing suspect.

Officials previously told FOX4 another deputy tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation around 1:30 a.m. May 9, 2018. When the driver didn’t stop, a chase began, and Stoff joined to help.

Court documents say the 34-year-old sheriff’s deputy eventually deactivated his vehicle’s emergency lights and siren, but he kept driving at a high speed.

The pursuit brought deputies to the area of 350 Highway and Maple Street in Raytown. Court records say Stoff had a red light but continued through the intersection.

There, he crashed into Chris Reed’s vehicle, a driver unrelated to the pursuit. The father of four was thrown from his vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with “serious, disabling injuries,” court records say.

In-car video from Stoff’s patrol vehicle showed his driving at 71 mph at impact, and he didn’t slow down as he approached the intersection, according to court documents.



