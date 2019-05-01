× Jonas Brothers are coming to KC in September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jonas Brothers are back together and are coming to Kansas City in September.

Nick, Joe and Kevin will bring the Happiness Begins Tour to town Sunday, Sept. 22.

Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will join them in Kansas City.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

The Jonas Brothers most recently released the song “Sucker” in February.

