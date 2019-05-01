LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the SiriusXM Hits 1 broadcast backstage at the Billboards Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Jonas Brothers are coming to KC in September
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the SiriusXM Hits 1 broadcast backstage at the Billboards Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jonas Brothers are back together and are coming to Kansas City in September.
Nick, Joe and Kevin will bring the Happiness Begins Tour to town Sunday, Sept. 22.
Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will join them in Kansas City.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.
The Jonas Brothers most recently released the song “Sucker” in February.