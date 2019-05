KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police need your help locating a missing 29-year-old man.

Police said Rubin Mitchell was last seen West 78 Terrace and Wornall Road Tuesday evening.

Mitchell is described as standing 6’0″ and weighing 155 pounds.

Police ask if you see him or have any information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.