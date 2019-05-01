Missouri town uses backhoe loader to shovel hail off of the road

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — April showers bring May flowers… unless the showers are made up of ice.

That’s what this Missouri town dealt with early in the morning on April 30 when hail fell by the bucket full. Literally.

The Smithville Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page showing a backhoe loader shoveling what they say is hail off of the street near US 169 and Commercial Street. Tire tracks can be seen running through the hail piles.

“Actually a vehicle got stuck in the hail,” the police department said in response to a comment asking if a backhoe loader was actually necessary.

The National Weather Service confirms that hail fell in at the Kansas City International Airport in Platte County at 1:53 a.m. on April 30. Smithville is located in both Platte and Clay Counties. It’s unclear how much hail specifically fell in the town.