One man dead after shooting at home near 80th and Brooklyn in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has been killed Wednesday night after a shooting in a Kansas City home, officials say.

Police are on scene of the shooting, which happened in a home near 80th and Brooklyn.

When officers arrived they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said there was some type of argument at the home, but officers aren’t sure what led up to shots being fired at this time. They are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.