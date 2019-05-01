× Overland Park man charged in 2018 shooting facing new kidnapping, child endangerment charges

LENEXA, Kan. — New charges have been filed Wednesday against the son of a Johnson County judge already charged in an Overland Park shooting last year.

Isaac Vano is now charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated child endangerment in Johnson County.

Officers in Lenexa arrested him early Monday morning. Court documents detailing the new allegations haven’t been released yet, but FOX4 has requested them.

Vano has been out on bond for almost a year after prosecutors charged him in a shooting near 117th and Hardy in late May 2018.

He told investigators he shot a man he thought was trespassing.

According to court records, Vano called 911 about a trespasser in a nearby yard that night. He later told police he chased the man down and held him at gunpoint while he was on the phone with dispatch.

Vano went on to say he accidentally shot the man while trying to corral him. Vano said he accidentally pulled the trigger and didn’t mean to shoot the man.

When officers arrived, they found the alleged trespasser down on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was critically injured.

In that case, he’s charged with aggravated battery and assault.

