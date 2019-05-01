× Reward doubled for info into killing of former Park Hill student Micalla Rettinger

WATERLOO, Iowa — Police in Waterloo, Iowa are offering a $14,000 reward for information into the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri.

Micalla Rettinger, who was living in Iowa was driving home from work early Sunday morning when a bullet tore through the vehicle’s driver’s side window and killed her, the Waterloo Police Department said.

She was in the car with two passengers around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when she was hit in the neck, police said. A second passenger, 32-year-old Adam Kimball, was injured and is being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals. The third passenger was uninjured, according to police.

Rettinger, a graduate of Park Hill High School, was a popular softball player and college athlete at the University of Northern Iowa. UNI’s athletic department said Micalla Rettinger had been a four-year starter as an all-Missouri Valley Conference center-fielder.

Her family is demanding answers as to who killed their daughter.

Dr. Steve Rettinger, Micalla’s father, condemned this as a senseless act of violence.

“If there’s anyone in that vicinity who might have been shooting a gun off at 2:30 a.m. in the morning, that would be helpful,” Rettinger said.

Waterloo authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have been involved in “shooting or hunting (legal or illegal) in the area of the Cedar River between the Highway 218 Bridge and the Conger Ave Bridge.”

“We are also asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in this area or has a trail/surveillance camera in this area to contact the Waterloo Police Department Investigations Division at 319-291-4340 Option 7,” the department said.