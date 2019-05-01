Rummage sale to benefit KC nonprofit The Whole Person begins Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local nonprofit that helps people with disabilities is preparing for its second annual rummage sale.

The Whole Person is hosting the sale this week at Remodel Moore located at 3115 Gillham Road in Kansas City.

The items, which range from $2 up to $200, include books, clothes, furniture and antiques. They all were donated from the community and will help The Whole Person pay for services they provide to people with disabilities.

"Everyone's really into Marie Kondo right now, so this past spring everyone was purging stuff and getting rid of stuff that no longer sparked joy for them. So come and find something that sparks joy in you," said Lea Klepees with The Whole Person.

Last year, the organization raised $5,000 through the event.

The rummage runs Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Customers will be able to buy all they can fit into a bag for $5.