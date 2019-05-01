× You can score $20 tickets to any of these 20+ concerts happening in Kansas City this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate National Concert Week, Live Nation Entertainment is offering $20 tickets to a number of shows in Kansas City this summer.

The $20 tickets sales began Wednesday, May 1 and run through Tuesday, May 7.

The deal in Kansas City features shows at Starlight Theatre, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, Uptown Theater, Sprint Center and Providence Medical Center Amphitheater.

See the full list of concerts that you can score $20 tickets to below:

Thursday, May 9 at 8:30 p.m. — MAGIC 107.3 Presents RBRM: Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike (Starlight Theatre)

Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m. — Chicago (Starlight Theatre)

Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m. — Outlaws & Renegades Tour ft. Travis Tritt and Charlie Daniels Band (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Tuesday, June 18 at 7 p.m. — Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon: The Unheavenly Skye Tour (Starlight Theatre)

Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. — Train/Goo Goo Dolls (Starlight Theatre)

Sunday, June 23 at 7 p.m. — Summer Gods Tour 2019 (Starlight Theatre)

Saturday, July 6 at 8 p.m. — The Head and The Heart (Starlight Theatre)

Wednesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. — Twins Of Evil: Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – Hell Never Dies Tour 2019 (Providence Medical Center Amphitheater)

Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m. — Earth, Wind & Fire (Starlight Theatre)

Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m. — Why Don’t We (Starlight Theatre)

Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. — Alice Cooper & Halestorm (Starlight Theatre)

Sunday, July 28 at 7 p.m. — +LIVE+ & Bush – The Altimate Tour (Starlight Theatre)

Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. –PRETTYMUCH: FOMO Tour (Uptown Theater)

Monday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. — 101 The Fox Presents Peter Frampton FINALE – The Farewell Tour (Starlight Theatre)

Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. — Mary J. Blige & Nas (Starlight Theatre)

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. — Judah & the Lion: Pep Talks World Wide Tour 2019 (Starlight Theatre)

Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. — Ben Folds & Violent Femmes (Starlight Theatre)

Saturday, Aug. 17 at 5: 30 p.m. — Knotfest Roadshow featuring: Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth (Providence Medical Center Amphitheater)

Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. — Dierks Bentley: Burning Man 2019 (Starlight Theatre)

Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.– KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019 (Starlight Theatre)

Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. — Weird Al Yankovic (Starlight Theatre)

Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. — ZZ Top – 50th Anniversary Tour (Starlight Theatre)

Saturday, Sept.7 at 6 p.m. — Breaking Benjamin (Providence Medical Center Amphitheater)

