× Authorities identify 3 victims in Ray County crash, two were in their 20s, the third was in their 40s

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — On Thursday the Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identities of the three people killed in fiery crash in Ray County earlier this week.

According to the online crash report, two of the victims were in their 20s the third was in their 40s.

Kara Frisch, 24 , was driving when the 2015 Buick Encore traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. The vehicle hit a tree and caught on fire, the crash report said.

Authorities pronounced Frisch, 26-year-old Andrew Fleming and 42-year-old Bradley Ahart dead at the scene.

The crash happened near Route D east of route C, near Lawson, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.