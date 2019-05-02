× Butler police pull vehicle from lake, find body inside

BUTLER, Mo. — Butler police confirmed to FOX4 Thursday that an investigation is underway after they found a body inside of a vehicle that had been submerged in a lake.

Officials did not release many details, but they did say they found the vehicle at Butler City Lake, which is approximately an hour drive south of Kansas City. The lake is just west of I-49 along Mo-52.

FOX4 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

Authorities are calling this an ongoing investigation.