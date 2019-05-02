Green space transformation envisioned for abandoned strip mall at 103rd and Wornall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Flooding and fires are just some of the recent issues at a vacated strip mall at 103rd Street and Wornall Road. Now, days after another round of intense flooding, city leaders say they plan to transform the area into a green space.

This is all a part of their plan to tackle flooding from Indian Creek and clean-up what some people in the area refer to as an "eyesore."

“Something really needs to be done. After two years, people don’t want to see it anymore. It’s not the greatest memory anymore to see that building down there," said owner of Jasper's Restaurant on 103rd Street, Jasper J. Mirabile Jr.

It has been two years since any businesses have occupied the site. Severe flooding forced the tenants to move to other locations. Since that time, other business owners say they have seen a steady decline in the property.

“There’s a few homeless people living around here. They refer to it as the homeless hotel... just the other day, the Coach’s building burned," said owner of Everyday Produce Market, Konrad Pfeifauf.

Pfeifauf's business has sat on 103rd Street for 25 years. He says he’s excited for what’s to come, even throwing in his own ideas to the city about future changes.

“We’ve inquired about us moving down there as well. To have the produce on 103rd and Wornall. I think it would be a good idea if they could build up the corner and taper it back down. A parking lot and green space would be nice," said Pfeifauf.

A Kansas City spokesperson tells FOX4 there are only plans to plant grass along the three-acre location, for now.

The building is set to be demolished in the next few weeks. A completion date has not been released for the green space area.