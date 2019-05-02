Gunfire interrupts quiet night in West Plaza neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Residents say this West Plaza neighborhood is typically a quiet one. But Wednesday night, it was anything but, as gunshots were fired.

Neighborhood resident, Ken Williams caught it all on camera.

"I was sitting at my office desk working and I hear what sounded like gunshots. I have security cameras around my house," Williams said.

You see a man next to a car, near the intersection of 44th and Jarboe St. Then you see gunfire.

"It's atypical for this particular neighborhood. I think gunfire can happen anywhere in Kansas City," Williams said.

According to a KCPD case report, one person involved in the shooting is a resident of, or has access to Jarboe Place Apartments.

"Almost all the experiences I've had with my neighbors has been great. Just a couple of exceptions," Williams said.

Williams has lived in this neighborhood 20 years and says he feels a change.

"I do feel less safe.There's more crime, there's more property crime. More car thefts, more car break ins," Williams said.

Other people who call this area home think safety levels are about the same.

"It's the city, so you expect a little crime to go on. You don't feel like you have to watch your back," Rand DiAndreo said.

According to KCPD, there are no shooting victims from this incident, which is being investigated as a robbery.