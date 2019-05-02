Kansas City veteran rides wheelchair to dialysis appointment after battling VA Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Terry Roberson and his wife, Sandra, are furious. It's after Terry, a Marine Corps veteran, had to take some desperate measures to keep his dialysis appointment on Wednesday.

"I'm upset, frustrated and disappointed," said the Kansas City veteran.

"Yes, I am mad. I'm very mad and that's why I posted the video live on Facebook on Wednesday. I want people to see it," said Sandra Roberson.

Sandra posted video of her husband riding his motorized wheelchair more than a mile away from their home. Wearing his seat belt, Terry scooted down busy Troost Avenue on his wheelchair

"I don't have anyone else who can get him to his appointments and I am disabled myself. I could not lift him and that 400 pound wheelchair, so he hopped on his wheelchair and rode down that long street. I drove my car alongside him the whole time. I'm so mad about it all," said Sandra.

The double-amputee has suffered seven strokes in his lifetime. What's more, at one point Wednesday, the determined veteran got stuck in some mud.

"A guy came over and tried to push him out. It took six people to life that chair with him in it. It took an hour, but we finally made it," the veteran's wife said.

Sandra says Tuesday morning, a driver with Assisted Transportation picked up her husband and took him to Johnson County to be fitted for prosthetics, then, back to their home and later to the VA hospital for physical therapy.

However, when it came time to take Terry to Independence to see his primary doctor:

"Transportation said no. They said he could no longer get the free rides because they told him that his income had recently increased. It has not. There's been no change in his income," Sandra Roberson said.

"They know he's sick and dialysis is very important to him. His life depends on those free rides," added Sandra.

The VA Medical Center is now tracking the veteran's transportation battle.

"We are taking this very seriously. We want to ensure that all of our patients do have adequate transportation that they need to get to our facility," said Vernon Stewart, the Public Information Officer for Kansas City Medical Center.

Terry Roberson returns for another dialysis appointment at 11:30 Friday morning. The V-A Medical Center's spokesman tells FOX 4 he hopes to have an update before then.

"I sure hope so. If they don't pick him up and his son doesn't come by to help his dad, then we will have to resort to those desperate measures again. When you say that we're here to serve, I want them to do that," said Sandra Roberson.