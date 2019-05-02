× Kansas City woman hit and killed in Overland Park after exiting a crashed vehicle

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on US 69.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian versus a car located on US 69 south of W 95th Street at 12:27 a.m. on May 2. They found that a vehicle had lost control traveling northbound and had stuck the median.

The passenger of the car crash, Karla Ramirez of Kansas City, Kansas, got out of the vehicle and onto the road. She was then struck by another vehicle traveling north. She ended up in the southbound lanes.

Ramirez was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

This crash is still under investigation. If you have any information please contact the Overland Park Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 913-895-6413.