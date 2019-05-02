× KBI looking for 33-year-old woman they believe has info. about body in Butler, Missouri lake

BUTLER, Mo. The Kansas Bureau of Investigations released a photo of a person they want to speak with about a body recently found at a lake in Butler, Missouri.

The KBI said they believe Samantha McCoy, a 33-year-old woman from Pleasanton, Kansas, has information that can help them determine how 69-year-old Cindy McCoy died and how her body ended up in a vehicle submerged in a lake.

Authorities found the vehicle and Cindy’s body Thursday. They believe she died on Wednesday.

The KBI says Samantha frequently visits several towns in and around Linn County, Kansas, which is about an hour and 15 minute drive south of Kansas City. It’s about a 45-minute drive west of Butler, Missouri.

If you know where Samantha is, or you see her, please call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Linn County Kansas Sheriff’s Office at 913-795-2665.