FOX4 Forecast: Rain chances lingering

Grab the rain gear... rain chances are lingering this morning! Things will wind down as we head into mid morning with highs at best in the lower 60s. We've got another chance of rain before the weekend. We'll be tracking that along with the return of sunshine in the update Long Ranger here!

We’ve all taken shots at a local TV meteorologist at one point or another, and we’ve certainly seen your comments on social media.

Just why is it so difficult to figure out how much snow is actually going to fall? Pouring rain, days of snow, temperatures swings that make your head spin. Why won’t Mother Nature just play along?

Take it from five experienced forecasters, including FOX4’s Joe Lauria, who know all to well: Predicting the weather isn’t as easy as it might seem. They dive into the complexities that make up Midwestern forecasting in a new podcast, "Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists."

Check out the new podcast below.

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Michelle Bogowith, and Garry Frank

