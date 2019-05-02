Meet Stormy, the FOX4 Weather Team’s newest member

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Weather Team, Stormy the Fox!

Stormy made his debut appearance at 2019 School Day at the K on May 2. He is the official weather mascot and the fifth member of the weather team, in addition to Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Joe Lauria and Garry Frank.

This was the 21st annual School Day at the K. This Royals tradition attracts more than 20,000 students each year, according to their website. Attendees experience an hour-long science show involving the FOX4 Weather Team, eat lunch and then get to watch a Royals game.

Stormy had lots of fun meeting the kids during their lunch break and taking part in school day festivities! You can watch the full show in the video below.