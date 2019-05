Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mermaids will be on display at SEA LIFE Aquarium in Kansas City beginning Friday.

During the limited engagement, children can see the mermaids dive with fish, sharks and other creatures at SEA LIFE.

The mermaid dives take place Friday's, Saturday's, and Sunday's in May.

FOX4 photojournalist Alex Brown got a sneak peek of the exhibit. Check it out in the video player above!

You can learn more and find ticketing information here.